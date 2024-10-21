Angry indigenous senator attacks Charles

17 appointments in one day

A total of 17 appointments were scheduled for Charles and Camilla on Monday, the second official day of their trip, as reported by the Australian broadcaster ABC. At midday (local time), the royal couple laid a wreath at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, with which the country commemorates those soldiers who have died in conflicts around the world from colonial times to the present day. This was followed by a visit to Parliament, where both were received by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. "Since your first visit in 1966, Australians have taken you to their hearts, just as you have taken us to your hearts," said Albanese.