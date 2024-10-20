Harris or Trump?
Choosing between two worlds: The USA’s acid test
In around two weeks' time, Americans will go to the ballot box: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. What do her supporters think?
There are less than 400 hours left until Americans go to the polls on November 5. The presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is about more than just a choice between Democrat and Republican or progressive politics versus conservative-populist politics. In the United States, two political camps are voting that seem to live in two different Americas.
Deep rifts between the two fan camps
The rifts between Trump supporters and Harris supporters are so deep that they go beyond opposing ideologies. According to the latest polls, people's perceptions in the post-factual age are so different that it shocks neutral observers. Trump and his Vice President-elect JD Vance in particular are trying to capitalize on this by spreading their own "truths" and often fear.
Trump voters are more likely to believe "fake news"
The results of a recent survey by the opinion research institute YouGov show just how effective this is. According to this, 90 percent of likely voters of the vice president are convinced that the victims of the hurricanes are being financially supported by the government. Just 35% of all Trump supporters believe this - 83% of whom are wrongly convinced that disaster funds went to illegal immigrants.
Opposing world views
The opposing worldview is a common thread running through every issue that is causing a stir in the country. Only 12% of Trump voters think the current economic situation is good, in contrast to three quarters of all potential Harris voters. And only just over a third of Trump supporters are familiar with the fact that stock market values are higher than at the beginning of the year.
In contrast, 84 percent of them believe that food and gasoline prices are still rising steadily. The official statistics say the opposite - something the Democrat's voters are aware of.
Migration is the most contentious issue
The different views in the two candidates' camps are particularly clear when it comes to the issue of migration. The numbers of illegal immigrants in September are the lowest since Joe Biden took office. Yet 83 percent of Trump's voters want to know that the "invasion of illegals" numbers are still rising, or at least have not yet dropped from record levels.
While 67 percent of Harris voters believe that the administration has been trying to reduce the flow of illegal immigrants since taking office, 65 percent of Trump voters are certain that Biden and Harris have intentionally driven up immigration numbers. With the justification that their political idol prefers to spread: Democrats want to rig election results in their favor by getting illegal immigrants to vote for them.
Both sides believe in "outside influence"
It is therefore not surprising that only 50% of Trump voters want to accept the outcome of the election - if the Republican does not win. In contrast, 72% of Harris voters would not contest a Trump victory.
Nevertheless, both sides are pretty much in agreement on one thing: 81% each believe that hostile governments and Russia in particular are already trying to influence the elections in the USA for their own ends. As to which candidate, however, opinions differ 100 percent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
