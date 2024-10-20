Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Harris or Trump?

Choosing between two worlds: The USA’s acid test

Nachrichten
20.10.2024 07:00

In around two weeks' time, Americans will go to the ballot box: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. What do her supporters think?

0 Kommentare

There are less than 400 hours left until Americans go to the polls on November 5. The presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is about more than just a choice between Democrat and Republican or progressive politics versus conservative-populist politics. In the United States, two political camps are voting that seem to live in two different Americas.

Deep rifts between the two fan camps
The rifts between Trump supporters and Harris supporters are so deep that they go beyond opposing ideologies. According to the latest polls, people's perceptions in the post-factual age are so different that it shocks neutral observers. Trump and his Vice President-elect JD Vance in particular are trying to capitalize on this by spreading their own "truths" and often fear.

(Bild: AFP/AFP or licensors)
(Bild: AFP/AFP or licensors)

Trump voters are more likely to believe "fake news"
The results of a recent survey by the opinion research institute YouGov show just how effective this is. According to this, 90 percent of likely voters of the vice president are convinced that the victims of the hurricanes are being financially supported by the government. Just 35% of all Trump supporters believe this - 83% of whom are wrongly convinced that disaster funds went to illegal immigrants.

(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)

Opposing world views
The opposing worldview is a common thread running through every issue that is causing a stir in the country. Only 12% of Trump voters think the current economic situation is good, in contrast to three quarters of all potential Harris voters. And only just over a third of Trump supporters are familiar with the fact that stock market values are higher than at the beginning of the year.

In contrast, 84 percent of them believe that food and gasoline prices are still rising steadily. The official statistics say the opposite - something the Democrat's voters are aware of.

(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: Getty Images/Megan Varner)
(Bild: Getty Images/Megan Varner)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Rebecca Noble)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Rebecca Noble)

Migration is the most contentious issue
The different views in the two candidates' camps are particularly clear when it comes to the issue of migration. The numbers of illegal immigrants in September are the lowest since Joe Biden took office. Yet 83 percent of Trump's voters want to know that the "invasion of illegals" numbers are still rising, or at least have not yet dropped from record levels.

While 67 percent of Harris voters believe that the administration has been trying to reduce the flow of illegal immigrants since taking office, 65 percent of Trump voters are certain that Biden and Harris have intentionally driven up immigration numbers. With the justification that their political idol prefers to spread: Democrats want to rig election results in their favor by getting illegal immigrants to vote for them.

Both sides believe in "outside influence"
It is therefore not surprising that only 50% of Trump voters want to accept the outcome of the election - if the Republican does not win. In contrast, 72% of Harris voters would not contest a Trump victory.

Nevertheless, both sides are pretty much in agreement on one thing: 81% each believe that hostile governments and Russia in particular are already trying to influence the elections in the USA for their own ends. As to which candidate, however, opinions differ 100 percent.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf