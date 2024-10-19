“370 euros a household will have to pay from January”

And that includes both?

Yes. That's 370 euros a year more that a typical household will have to pay from 1 January 2025.

Should it be extended?

We could extend it temporarily in one of the next National Council sessions. We could also create the legal possibility for energy companies to use profits from customers to reduce prices. We are not allowed to do this because, according to EU and national law, it distorts competition, i.e. dumping. We have a market share of around 90 percent in Burgenland. If I do something like that, I'll have the competition authority on my back. One solution would be for Austria to temporarily suspend this through the current EU emergency regulation due to the energy crisis. Or the regulatory authority should temporarily set the prices. In any case, we need to do something quickly.