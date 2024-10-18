Investor evicts Flatz from Munich heaven

The Dornbirn-born artist, who has lived in Munich for decades, had actually agreed with the previous owner that he would be allowed to use the three floors and roof terrace in Kistlerhofstrasse for life. Wolfgang Flatz has lived and worked in the gaudy, yellow and blue painted house at number 70 since 2012. In addition to art storage that extends over three floors, there is a 3,200 square meter roof garden with numerous sculptures - including a giant pink bulldog, a helicopter and an old Cadillac. Over the years, the sculpture garden has established itself as an excursion destination for art lovers and can be visited every Monday by appointment.