Trails, paths, lifts
These innovations await Tyrol’s winter sports fans
Winter is not far away, and with it a wide range of sports is approaching. An extended range of winter hiking routes, cross-country ski trails and pistes as well as numerous new, comfortable mountain lifts await winter sports enthusiasts, both locals and guests.
In Hochfilzen in the Pillerseetal valley, fans of Nordic sports will be able to ski on the first self-sufficient, solar-lit night trail next winter. The Kitzbühel Alps - Pillerseetal Tourism Association sees this as a pioneering initiative for environmentally friendly winter sports enjoyment. Around 50 photovoltaic panels with rechargeable batteries enable the trail to be illuminated for around four hours from dusk.
Tauernhaus in East Tyrol as a winter sports center
With two signposted winter hiking trails, four cross-country ski trails, the largest artificial ice climbing park in Austria with 70 routes and a 17-metre-high ice climbing tower, Matrei in East Tyrol is fully committed to the Tauernhaus as the hub of a winter competence center. For winter sports activities away from skiing, there is a varied offer of different lengths and levels of difficulty.
Snowshoe and winter hiking
The first snowshoe route in Kappl in the Paznaun Valley is around 1.8 kilometers long and has a difference in altitude of 77 meters. The signposted tour starts at the Diasbahn mountain station, from where it leads a few meters along the road to a quiet wooden hut.
In addition to the existing, first winter long-distance hiking trail (four day stages, three overnight stays), the Seefeld region is offering a new, star-shaped winter long-distance hike from the 2024/25 winter season. The scenic highlights of the five regional villages are hiked over five days, always with the comfort of a fixed starting point in Seefeld.
New lifts in Pillerseetal, new inn in Stubai
There will be two new mountain lifts in the Skicircus Kitzbüheler Alpen - Pillerseetal from the 2024/25 winter season. Firstly, the cable car to the Lärchfilzkogel in Fieberbrunn is being renovated - with the F1+F2 Steubödenbahn, a 10-passenger monocable gondola lift, which will offer even more capacity and comfort for guests in future with a faster journey time and no need to change at the middle station. The newly built 12-passenger gondola lift North, a 10-passenger monocable gondola lift that replaces the existing lift with standing gondolas, also promises more comfort. The valley station is moving further into the valley and a new ski bridge over the country road ensures safe access to the two mountain lift stations.
From next winter, the new Panorama Restaurant Kreuzjoch in Schlick 2000 will offer space for up to 200 guests directly at the Kreuzjochbahn mountain station. The restaurant with self-service area, service restaurant and panorama bar including a large terrace impresses with its typical hut flair with a modern touch as well as its traditional Tyrolean specialties.
Faster connections in the Zillertal and in the SkiWelt
Two new mountain lifts will go into operation in the Zillertal Arena from winter 2024/25. One is the 8-seater Teufeltal chairlift, which will connect Zell am Ziller with Gerlos even more efficiently and attractively in future. The new lift offers even more comfort and a higher transport capacity. Secondly, the new 6-seater Duxer X-Press chairlift replaces the previous 4-seater Duxeralmbahn chairlift.
In Scheffau, the new 8-CLD/B Eibergbahn, the highest-capacity and one of the most energy-efficient chairlifts, will start operating at the start of the winter season. Equipped with a PV system that covers around 50% of its energy requirements, the lift will transport up to 4570 passengers per hour in future.
At the top station of the Zinsbergbahn in Brixen im Thale, guests will be able to enjoy a unique 360° panorama in future. The new viewing platform can be easily reached by elevator or stairs and is accessible for both skiers and pedestrians.
Further information at www.tirol.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.