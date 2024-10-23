These innovations await Tyrol’s winter sports fans

New lifts in Pillerseetal, new inn in Stubai

There will be two new mountain lifts in the Skicircus Kitzbüheler Alpen - Pillerseetal from the 2024/25 winter season. Firstly, the cable car to the Lärchfilzkogel in Fieberbrunn is being renovated - with the F1+F2 Steubödenbahn, a 10-passenger monocable gondola lift, which will offer even more capacity and comfort for guests in future with a faster journey time and no need to change at the middle station. The newly built 12-passenger gondola lift North, a 10-passenger monocable gondola lift that replaces the existing lift with standing gondolas, also promises more comfort. The valley station is moving further into the valley and a new ski bridge over the country road ensures safe access to the two mountain lift stations.