Moped rider (15) injured in accident with car

At around 7 p.m., a 15-year-old girl from the Liezen district was riding her motorcycle on the B113 coming from Trieben in the direction of Edlach. She wanted to turn into the local area at St. Lorenzen im Paltental. At the same time, a 51-year-old woman driving a car in the same direction started to overtake. As a result, the two vehicles came into contact and the motorcyclist crashed.