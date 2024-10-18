LH Mattle's plan:
Extend “winter sports at schools” to the whole of Tyrol
In the discussion about discounts for locals, LH Anton Mattle wants to further expand existing, successful models. Two Tyrolean districts in particular stand out.
In the discussion about local rates and the question of how these can be maintained, alternative models are taking on a new significance. One of these is "winter sports at schools": "Thanks to exemplary cooperation between cable cars, sports equipment retailers and bus companies, pupils can enjoy a very cost-effective day of skiing. The districts of Imst and Landeck are pioneers in this respect and were able to encourage almost 30,000 pupils to go skiing last winter with this campaign," Governor Anton Mattle recently reported to the Tyrolean state parliament.
We are working with the provincial governor to extend the "Winter sports in schools" campaign to the whole province.
Reinhard Klier, Obmann der Fachgruppe Seilbahnen
Building on these positive experiences, the program, which currently exists in this form in Imst and Landeck, is to be rolled out across the whole of Tyrol in the coming winter season together with the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce. "Every Tyrolean child should have access to an affordable school ski day!" emphasized LH Mattle. Several regional partners are to provide young people with a free ski day including ski pass, equipment, ski lessons and a return trip from school to the ski resorts.
"Such campaigns help to get the younger generations excited about skiing and the mountain experience. This winter season, we will also be supporting the arrival and departure of school classes to the ski resorts in the Landeck and Imst districts. In the future, all Tyrolean schoolchildren will be able to get to and from the ski area on ski action days in an uncomplicated, inexpensive and sustainable way," emphasizes the Provincial Governor.
