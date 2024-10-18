Extend “winter sports at schools” to the whole of Tyrol

In the discussion about local rates and the question of how these can be maintained, alternative models are taking on a new significance. One of these is "winter sports at schools": "Thanks to exemplary cooperation between cable cars, sports equipment retailers and bus companies, pupils can enjoy a very cost-effective day of skiing. The districts of Imst and Landeck are pioneers in this respect and were able to encourage almost 30,000 pupils to go skiing last winter with this campaign," Governor Anton Mattle recently reported to the Tyrolean state parliament.