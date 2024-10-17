Vorteilswelt
7300 tons disposed of

From now on, every loaf of bread we buy will end up in the garbage can

Nachrichten
17.10.2024 13:17

Our daily bread ... ends up in the bin: in Upper Austria, a total of 7300 tons of this valuable foodstuff is thrown away every year. Michaela Langer-Weninger, Member of the Provincial Council for Agriculture, draws attention to this. This is not only a waste, but also a burden on both the wallet and the environment. 

0 Kommentare

On average, one person in Austria eats 51 kilos of bread and pastries a year - around one kilo a week. But much more is bought, regrets Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP), Member of the Provincial Council for Agriculture. She once again draws attention to the massive waste of food, which does not stop at Upper Austria.

Zitat Icon

Food waste, i.e. the careless throwing away of food, costs households up to 800 euros a year. It also results in ten percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Agrarlandesrätin Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP)

"From the shopping trolley to the garbage can"
More than eleven kilos of bread are thrown away per household every year, making a total of 7300 tons. In other words, every loaf of bread bought in Upper Austria between now and the end of the year "goes from the shopping trolley to the garbage can one-to-one", Langer-Weninger calculates.

Food waste costs up to 800 euros per household
"At the same time, 735 million people worldwide are starving," the ÖVP politician reminds us on the occasion of World Food Day on October 16. This is not the only reason why it is worth taking a critical look at our consumption. According to Langer-Weninger, carelessly throwing away food costs households up to 800 euros a year. In addition, this results in ten percent of global greenhouse gas emissions that are harmful to the environment.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Ortner
Christian Ortner
