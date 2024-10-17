From now on, every loaf of bread we buy will end up in the garbage can

Food waste costs up to 800 euros per household

"At the same time, 735 million people worldwide are starving," the ÖVP politician reminds us on the occasion of World Food Day on October 16. This is not the only reason why it is worth taking a critical look at our consumption. According to Langer-Weninger, carelessly throwing away food costs households up to 800 euros a year. In addition, this results in ten percent of global greenhouse gas emissions that are harmful to the environment.