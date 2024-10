“There were times when I would have signed that”

"Krone": Stephi, you're in Carinthia in summer instead of Tyrol - why is that?

Stephanie Venier: First of all: I'm still Tyrolean - and I still like being at home (laughs). But here in Carinthia with Christian, it's really cool in summer with all the lakes. Especially for endurance training. Here in Tyrol, you only ride up and down the Inn Valley. Here I can take in lots of lakes and do different laps.