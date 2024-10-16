For pupils and teachers
Psychosocial support for compulsory schools
The first teams will start in November at 15 schools in Favoriten and Margareten. Up to 15,000 pupils can benefit from this.
The situation at compulsory schools remains precarious - we reported. A recent survey of 100 Viennese compulsory schools has shown that school psychologists and social workers in particular are needed by almost all of them. The city will therefore now massively expand its psychosocial support services. Daily relief for pupils and teachers "The health of young people is a top priority and is being pursued with great commitment in Vienna. With multi-professional teams at compulsory schools, we are taking an important step and offering direct, uncomplicated and free support," says Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ).
As part of the program, a school network with special support needs - consisting of three to four school locations - is supervised by a team from Psychosocial Services (PSD). This team is made up of clinical psychologists, social pedagogues, social workers and occupational therapists. One person from each of these teams will be on site every day at each school in such a school network. The first supra-regional mobile team will then begin its service at the end of 2024. The start of the second supra-regional mobile team is planned for the first quarter of 2025. The roll-out to other school associations and districts will then begin.
In the final stage, there will then be 17 multi-professional teams of 4 people each, permanently supporting 52 compulsory school locations with around 15,000 pupils. With the two mobile multi-professional teams for all school districts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
