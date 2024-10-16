Psychosocial support for compulsory schools

As part of the program, a school network with special support needs - consisting of three to four school locations - is supervised by a team from Psychosocial Services (PSD). This team is made up of clinical psychologists, social pedagogues, social workers and occupational therapists. One person from each of these teams will be on site every day at each school in such a school network. The first supra-regional mobile team will then begin its service at the end of 2024. The start of the second supra-regional mobile team is planned for the first quarter of 2025. The roll-out to other school associations and districts will then begin.