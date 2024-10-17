Homeless man set attack dog on Afghani man

The dog owner, who has several previous convictions, claims it was an accident. The victim and several witnesses to the terrible incident claim it was a deliberate attack. The fact is that the Afghan (24) is lucky to have survived the dog attack by the American Stafford mongrel. Two large scars on the victim's back and arm give an idea of the force with which the animal must have bitten. "I had to go to hospital repeatedly for the first two weeks due to the serious injuries and was unable to work for a month," says the 24-year-old construction worker.