Trial in Feldkirch
Homeless man set attack dog on Afghani man
On Wednesday, a 43-year-old Tunisian was sentenced to prison for intentionally causing grievous bodily harm in a trial at Feldkirch Regional Court (Vorarlberg). The unemployed man had set his American Stafford mongrel on an Afghan in Bregenz.
The dog owner, who has several previous convictions, claims it was an accident. The victim and several witnesses to the terrible incident claim it was a deliberate attack. The fact is that the Afghan (24) is lucky to have survived the dog attack by the American Stafford mongrel. Two large scars on the victim's back and arm give an idea of the force with which the animal must have bitten. "I had to go to hospital repeatedly for the first two weeks due to the serious injuries and was unable to work for a month," says the 24-year-old construction worker.
He is still in pain today and suffers from nightmares. Which is why his lawyer Olivia Lerch is demanding partial pain and suffering compensation of 2000 for her client. The cause of the dog attack in the Bregenz lakeside facilities in August remains unclear. Witnesses confirm that there was an argument between the two men shortly before the incident. They also confirmed that the dog owner had kept the attack dog on a lead.
However, the defendant had approached the Afghan quickly and purposefully with the animal and had ordered the American Stafford mix to bite the man. When the judge asked the defendant why he had not helped the victim, he replied that he had not even noticed the bite attack. One of many versions that the homeless and unemployed Tunisian presented in the courtroom. When asked about this by Ms. Rat, he blames his potpourri of statements on his alcohol addiction. "I drink every day. I've been forgetting more and more lately."
Renouncing alcohol
The final sentence is two years in prison, 16 months of which are suspended. Six months of an originally suspended sentence are revoked. Because the man agrees to declare war on alcohol, he is ordered to attend outpatient addiction counseling. The Tunisian is also assigned a probation officer. He has to pay the 2000 euros in partial compensation to the victim within two weeks. How, however, is another question.
