After the lingerie show

The angels and stars continued the mega-sexy party

Nachrichten
16.10.2024 09:43

After the brilliant comeback of the Victoria's Secret show, things continued in no less provocative fashion. At the after-show party, the model angels and celebrities showed off their particularly hot side.

0 Kommentare

Fans had to wait six years for the comeback of the big Victoria's Secret show and its angels. On Tuesday, the time had finally come - and of course it had to be celebrated properly. At the after-show party, the model angels and celebrities donned the hottest outfits.

A touch of nothing
Alessandra Ambrosio, for example, wore a hint of nothing, with just black lingerie underneath. An outfit that caused a stir from the front and the back.

Alessandra Ambrosio pulled from the front ...
Alessandra Ambrosio pulled from the front ...
... and from behind.
... and from behind.
Beauty Jasmine Tookes opted for a seductive lingerie-glitter look with deep insights, while her model colleague Adriana Lima preferred to keep it classic in a little black dress. 

Jasmine Tookes came in a lingerie glitter look.
Jasmine Tookes came in a lingerie glitter look.
Adriana Lima opted for a true classic: the little black dress.
Adriana Lima opted for a true classic: the little black dress.
Lila Moss, on the other hand, wore a rather saucy look to the party: she flashed her bottom in a silk minidress. Model angel Valentina Sampaio, on the other hand, opted for a dazzling negligee.

Lila Moss in a sexy silk minidress
Lila Moss in a sexy silk minidress
Model angel Valentina Sampaio opted for a shimmering negligee.
Model angel Valentina Sampaio opted for a shimmering negligee.
Wow curves and transparent dreams
Ashley Graham let her leo bra peek out from under a black, skin-tight dress, Josephine Skriver cut a fantastic figure in a black, long dress with a very long leg slit.

Ashley Graham flashed her bra.
Ashley Graham flashed her bra.
Josephine Skriver enchanted with an extra-long leg slit.
Josephine Skriver enchanted with an extra-long leg slit.
Model Isabeli Fontana came in a transparent lace look to celebrate the triumph of the model angels. And sports star Kysre Gondrezick barely concealed her curves in a silver dress.

Isabeli Fontana showed almost everything in a transparent dress.
Isabeli Fontana showed almost everything in a transparent dress.
Kysre Gondrezick covered her curves only very scantily.
Kysre Gondrezick covered her curves only very scantily.
Fans found the comeback boring
I wonder if the party outfits went down better with the fans than the Victoria's Secret show itself. There was a lot of gossip about the comeback on social media. The catwalk show was bland and soulless, according to the tenor: "The Victoria's Secret show now looks so modern and boring, I'm disappointed."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

