The Victoria’s Secret Angels are finally back!
After a six-year break, the legendary Victoria's Secret angels celebrated their long-awaited comeback - and in all their glory! Perfectly toned, a few curvy, most thin, others trans and some even a touch over 50.
Broadcast on Amazon Prime, the night's fashion show provided many beautiful images of beautiful women in sexy lingerie and lovely angel wings.
Bruni's angel debut at 56
One surprise of the evening was Carla Bruni's catwalk debut. The former First Lady of France stepped onto the Victoria's Secret catwalk for the first time at the proud age of 56, showing that age is just a number! Age is just a number! With her elegance and charisma, she set an example that women over 50 can also dominate the fashion world.
Cross-generational glamor mix
The 2024 show not only brought back familiar faces, but also put new icons in the spotlight. Alessandra Ambrosio, Tyra Banks and Adriana Lima, Doutzen Kroes, all veterans of the Victoria's Secret world, shone alongside Gigi and Bella Hadid or Lila Moss, Kate Moss' daughter, who was also on the catwalk.
The mixture of old and new faces made for a cross-generational mix of glamor on the catwalk, if you like.
Curvy models conquer the stage
Victoria's Secret was not very obvious this year, but more diverse - and focused on diversity! Curvy models Devyn Garcia and Ashley Graham caused a sensation with their sensual appearances.
Valentina Sampaio makes history
Another milestone: Brazilian Valentina Sampaio made history at the show. Back in 2019, she was the first transgender model to appear in a Victoria's Secret campaign.
Now she walked the catwalk of the legendary fashion show for the first time - making her one of the first two trans models in the company's history, alongside Alex Consani. The two models proudly presented their unique looks and made a powerful statement for more diversity and acceptance in the fashion world.
"Most boring show ever"
The company, which had discontinued the show years ago due to harsh criticism of the perfect body image it conveyed, did not make everyone completely happy. There was a lot of grumbling about it on social media during the show. Soulless, boring, some thought.
"Victoria's Secret came back with the most boring show ever", read one harsh comment from a user on Twitter, who is representative of many. Another wrote disappointedly: "The Victoria's Secret show now looks so modern and boring, I'm disappointed."
