Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trained, Over 50, Trans

The Victoria’s Secret Angels are finally back!

Nachrichten
16.10.2024 06:52

After a six-year break, the legendary Victoria's Secret angels celebrated their long-awaited comeback - and in all their glory! Perfectly toned, a few curvy, most thin, others trans and some even a touch over 50. 

0 Kommentare

Broadcast on Amazon Prime, the night's fashion show provided many beautiful images of beautiful women in sexy lingerie and lovely angel wings.

Bruni's angel debut at 56
One surprise of the evening was Carla Bruni's catwalk debut. The former First Lady of France stepped onto the Victoria's Secret catwalk for the first time at the proud age of 56, showing that age is just a number! Age is just a number! With her elegance and charisma, she set an example that women over 50 can also dominate the fashion world.

Carla Bruni (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Carla Bruni
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Cross-generational glamor mix
The 2024 show not only brought back familiar faces, but also put new icons in the spotlight. Alessandra Ambrosio, Tyra Banks and Adriana Lima, Doutzen Kroes, all veterans of the Victoria's Secret world, shone alongside Gigi and Bella Hadid or Lila Moss, Kate Moss' daughter, who was also on the catwalk.

The mixture of old and new faces made for a cross-generational mix of glamor on the catwalk, if you like.

Gigi Hadid (Bild: APA Pool/ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
Gigi Hadid
(Bild: APA Pool/ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
Bella Hadid (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Bella Hadid
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Lila Moss (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Lila Moss
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Kate Moss (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Kate Moss
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Alessandra Ambrosio (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Alessandra Ambrosio
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Adriana Lima (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Adriana Lima
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Doutzen Kroes (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Doutzen Kroes
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Curvy models conquer the stage 
Victoria's Secret was not very obvious this year, but more diverse - and focused on diversity! Curvy models Devyn Garcia and Ashley Graham caused a sensation with their sensual appearances. 

Ashley Graham (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Ashley Graham
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Devyn Garcia (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Devyn Garcia
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Valentina Sampaio makes history
Another milestone: Brazilian Valentina Sampaio made history at the show. Back in 2019, she was the first transgender model to appear in a Victoria's Secret campaign.

Now she walked the catwalk of the legendary fashion show for the first time - making her one of the first two trans models in the company's history, alongside Alex Consani. The two models proudly presented their unique looks and made a powerful statement for more diversity and acceptance in the fashion world.

Valentina Sampaio (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Valentina Sampaio
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Alex Consani (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Alex Consani
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

"Most boring show ever"
The company, which had discontinued the show years ago due to harsh criticism of the perfect body image it conveyed, did not make everyone completely happy. There was a lot of grumbling about it on social media during the show. Soulless, boring, some thought.

Devin Garcia (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Devin Garcia
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Irina Shayk (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Irina Shayk
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Eva Herzigová (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Eva Herzigová
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Behati Prinsloo (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Behati Prinsloo
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Liu Wen (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Liu Wen
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Tyra Banks (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Tyra Banks
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

 "Victoria's Secret came back with the most boring show ever", read one harsh comment from a user on Twitter, who is representative of many. Another wrote disappointedly: "The Victoria's Secret show now looks so modern and boring, I'm disappointed." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf