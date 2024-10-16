Illegal migration
In reverse gear to the border: smuggler in custody
Unusual scenes shortly after midnight in Deutschkreutz - a Romanian driver promptly raised the alarm during an illegal tour. A total of almost 200 illegal migrants were reported in the previous week.
Vehicles confiscated from smugglers that had been parked in public parking lots at border crossings in Burgenland for months after the arrest of the perpetrators disappeared completely until the case was investigated. Two months ago, the authorities were able to put the last 12 tinny pieces of evidence of illegal migration to rest, and towing companies transported the relics of an unscrupulous million-dollar business away to be auctioned off or scrapped.
Almost 200 migrants in one week
However, smuggling gangs are still trying to cart refugees from Hungary across the border to Austria. 192 immigrants were stranded in Burgenland last week. In the seven days before that, 211 arrivals were reported. With 295 registrations, the most apprehensions were recorded in the 38th calendar week from September 16 to 22.
Three Turks and a woman with two children in a car
A smuggler behaved particularly conspicuously in a recent case in the district of Oberpullendorf. Shortly after midnight, the Romanian drove a fully occupied car in reverse along the exit lane to the border checkpoint in Deutschkreutz. Soldiers and police officers were quickly on the scene to stop the suspicious car. The driver had no reasonable explanation for his unusual driving style, but had a valid registration certificate to prove that the silver Mercedes-Benz C 220 cdi with a Romanian license plate belonged to him.
No papers
The six occupants were unable to produce any identification or travel documents. The Turks were three men and a woman with her two daughters. No applications for asylum were made - five of the refugees wanted to go to Germany, one to Poland.
More than 2260 refugees apprehended in Burgenland
The smuggler was taken away. This is the 22nd arrest of a suspect who was traveling on behalf of a smuggling gang this year. And that with 2264 apprehensions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
