In reverse gear to the border: smuggler in custody

Three Turks and a woman with two children in a car

A smuggler behaved particularly conspicuously in a recent case in the district of Oberpullendorf. Shortly after midnight, the Romanian drove a fully occupied car in reverse along the exit lane to the border checkpoint in Deutschkreutz. Soldiers and police officers were quickly on the scene to stop the suspicious car. The driver had no reasonable explanation for his unusual driving style, but had a valid registration certificate to prove that the silver Mercedes-Benz C 220 cdi with a Romanian license plate belonged to him.