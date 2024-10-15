How Cobra saved passengers from terrorists

"Fire inferno after collision at airport"

An emergency drill also took place in Vienna on Tuesday: An airplane had collided with a passenger bus - dozens of people were injured as a result. The fire department and Red Cross in particular played a major role in this scenario. Because all organizations have to work together in an emergency anyway, communication between the emergency services needs to be trained. In the Graz operation, rescue vehicles also had to enter the site as undetected as possible.