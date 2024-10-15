Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Leader dead

Spain: Armed Jesus sect smashed

Nachrichten
15.10.2024 14:02

A militant sect whose leader called himself the "Messiah" and claimed to have been in "daily contact with Jesus" has been broken up by Spanish police.

0 Kommentare

Three people have been arrested and eight others are being investigated for organized crime, fraud, coercion and assault, the police said on Tuesday. The Guardia Civil (Civil Guard) said it had already identified more than a hundred victims who had been defrauded of at least one million euros in total. The victims had been persuaded by the main leader to sell their assets and donate the proceeds to the association. "A large part of the proceeds were invested in weapons," it said.

In fact, the police were able to seize more than 80 weapons, silencers for long guns and 7600 cartridges of various calibers in the course of several raids (see post above). In addition, the members hoarded large amounts of cash, cell phones, tablets and computers. Numerous bank accounts were also frozen.

Followers warned their disciples to fight the authorities
The sect, which called itself "Ahora estás en casa" (Now you are at home), had lured its victims via social networks and spread a dangerous mixture of religious messages and calls for self-defense. The "messiah" warned his followers to arm themselves as the world and the church were against them. He even planned to barricade himself in with his disciples!

After the man died of a heart attack in January, his widow took over the leadership. According to the newspaper "ABC", she is one of the three people arrested. The association recently announced the "temporary suspension" of its activities on the Internet.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf