Spain: Armed Jesus sect smashed

Three people have been arrested and eight others are being investigated for organized crime, fraud, coercion and assault, the police said on Tuesday. The Guardia Civil (Civil Guard) said it had already identified more than a hundred victims who had been defrauded of at least one million euros in total. The victims had been persuaded by the main leader to sell their assets and donate the proceeds to the association. "A large part of the proceeds were invested in weapons," it said.