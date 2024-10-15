Leader dead
Spain: Armed Jesus sect smashed
A militant sect whose leader called himself the "Messiah" and claimed to have been in "daily contact with Jesus" has been broken up by Spanish police.
Three people have been arrested and eight others are being investigated for organized crime, fraud, coercion and assault, the police said on Tuesday. The Guardia Civil (Civil Guard) said it had already identified more than a hundred victims who had been defrauded of at least one million euros in total. The victims had been persuaded by the main leader to sell their assets and donate the proceeds to the association. "A large part of the proceeds were invested in weapons," it said.
In fact, the police were able to seize more than 80 weapons, silencers for long guns and 7600 cartridges of various calibers in the course of several raids (see post above). In addition, the members hoarded large amounts of cash, cell phones, tablets and computers. Numerous bank accounts were also frozen.
Followers warned their disciples to fight the authorities
The sect, which called itself "Ahora estás en casa" (Now you are at home), had lured its victims via social networks and spread a dangerous mixture of religious messages and calls for self-defense. The "messiah" warned his followers to arm themselves as the world and the church were against them. He even planned to barricade himself in with his disciples!
After the man died of a heart attack in January, his widow took over the leadership. According to the newspaper "ABC", she is one of the three people arrested. The association recently announced the "temporary suspension" of its activities on the Internet.
