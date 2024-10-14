Voestalpine makes less profit than expected

The sale of Buderus Edelstahl in Germany is entering the home straight; at the same time, the Automotive Components division is being reorganized, which will probably not be possible without staff cuts; the fact that the market in Europe has also deteriorated significantly does not make the situation any easier - apart from the accounting scandal, in which figures in a company of the Metal Forming Division were embellished for years and which the company is considered to have dealt with, things are currently getting tough for Voestalpine.