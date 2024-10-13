How handball star Santos wants to come back stronger

"I only played with pain. I knew we had to do something about it," sighs Foxes star Raul Santos. An MRI examination finally brought clarity. There is a cartilage drama. The cartilage has to be "repaired", an operation is unavoidable. "It's obviously a consequence of my serious injury in 2016," says Santos. Back then, shortly before his sensational transfer to world club THW Kiel, the Styrian tore his inner ligament in the World Cup qualifier against Romania. "The cartilage is now being reconstructed and then inserted," explains the winger, who has to lie on the operating table in Kalwang at the end of the month. "I also got a lot of opinions from Germany. It's the right decision. I also know that my knee is no longer a new model."