Animals in search of a home

Every day, many dogs, cats and small animals end up in the rescue centers of animal shelters. They all deserve a second chance to find a home with loving owners and to go through thick and thin with them. Every week, we present pets who are looking for a new home.
Bella (three years old) is a friendly mix dog who loves to run around in the meadows. She is looking for a single home with experienced, active dog owners who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please call 0676/394 45 70.
Due to a change in life circumstances, Lotta (ten years old) & Sandy (twelve years old) had to be given away with a heavy heart. The two dog ladies are inseparable and are waiting for a hospice place together on the quiet outskirts of the city with a garden. If you are interested, please call 0650/891 96 51 or 0699/24 50 50.
Karamella (nine months old) was abandoned in the subway. Since then she has been waiting for a loving home where she can finally become part of a family. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Doberman Tayson (two years old) is generally friendly, but often gets in his own way due to his stress levels. The insecure male dog needs a lot of support, so we are looking for an experienced, confident owner who will patiently stand by his side. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
The lively senior duo Gabriele (sixteen years old) & Alexius (ten years old) are looking for a quiet place to live together with experienced, sensitive dog owners who will give them plenty of attention and keep them busy. Interested parties can call 01/734 110 20 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Sally (one year old) is very cuddly and enjoys roaming around the neighborhood. The freedom-loving feline is looking for a loving forever home with other cats of her own kind with the opportunity to roam free. If you are interested, please call 0664/386 61 55.
Due to a change in her owner's life circumstances, cat lady Angie (six years old) is looking for a new home. The cuddly velvet paw would love a cuddly single place. If you are interested, please call 0677/640 129 80.
Due to a change in circumstances, Pauli (nine months old) has to be given away. We are looking for a sporty family who would like to experience many more adventures with this bright mixed-breed dog. If you are interested, please call 0699/100 060 00.
Ghost & Sam (one year old) need time at the beginning to build up trust. Together they are waiting for a quiet, cuddly place to live with cat lovers who can offer them the opportunity to go outside after a short acclimatization period. If you are interested, please call 0676/364 21 16.
Puppy & Simba (five months old) are looking for a cuddly forever home together with the possibility of secure outdoor access. Cat lovers who would like to get to know these two cuddly paws should call 0699/140 096 51.
Hanni & Fanni currently live at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau and are inseparable. The adorable goats enchant everyone with their gentle, friendly nature and are always up for new discoveries and cuddles. Anyone interested can call 0660/348 98 63 or send an e-mail to office@tierschutzverein.at.
The cute dwarf hamster Ouzo (one year old) was left behind in an apartment and has been waiting for a new loving forever home ever since. He is a loner and should be kept alone. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or send an e-mail to kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Due to a change in their owners' circumstances, Baby and Maxi (nine years old) have to be relinquished with a heavy heart. The cuddly paws would love a quiet home with the opportunity to go outside. If you are interested, please call 0677/614 633 96.
Lalita (one year old) is a power pack with plenty of bumblebees up her butt. However, she needs time at the beginning to build up trust. The dog loves being outside and exploring her surroundings. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Vegeta (ten months old) is a lively mongrel who turns every day into an adventure with his boundless energy and curiosity. The young male dog has lots of energy and a strong will. We are looking for active owners. Interested parties can call 01/734 110 20 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
At the ripe old age of fifteen,Pippi is looking for a place of mercy. She likes to be quiet and enjoys being stroked on her owner's lap. A single place in an apartment without outdoor access would be best for Pipi (leukosis positive). The cat needs daily medication, but she takes it without any problems. If you are interested, please call 0680/150 77 27.
The cat house of the "Krone" animal corner in Vienna is home to cats that have often lost their homes due to tragic circumstances. Now three of these velvet paws are ready for a new cuddly home: Cleo (five years old), Odin and Rosi (three years old) are waiting for a place to live together. If you are interested, please call 0680/150 77 27.
Moussaka (three years old) loves to roam in nature. The freedom-loving tomcat is looking for a cuddly single place with the possibility of secure outdoor access. If you are interested, please call 0680/150 77 27.
Gisbert and Giselheid (one year old) were abandoned in a courtyard in Vienna. The two rabbits are very playful and love to romp around in their enclosure. The duo are longing for a loving home where they will receive the love they deserve. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at .
Semmel (nine years old) was simply handed in to the vet due to being overwhelmed. The adorable velvet paw suffers from gastritis and is looking for a loving, quiet single place with cat friends. If you are interested, please call 01/368 18 76.
The good-natured mixed-breed dog Ashley (six years old) is very active and loves to run around in the meadows - but she has a strong hunting instinct. Her new family should enjoy exercising her physically and mentally. Interested parties can call 01/734 110 20 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
The cute chinchillas Mr. Grey (three years old) and Mr. Black (five years old) did not have an easy start. They are looking for a species-appropriate, spacious home with experienced owners. If you are interested, please call 0660/ 348 98 63.
Enoki (two years old) is a bright male dog who is always ready for new adventures. His playful nature makes him an ideal companion for sporty people. The mongrel still needs some support to settle down. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Lack of time and an allergy are the reasons why the cuddly tomcats Pepper and Milo (four years old) have to move out. They are looking for a forever home together with a loving family. If you are interested, please call 0676/362 14 31.
Due to a change in their owner's circumstances, Pippa and Zeus (four years old) have to be relinquished. The two velvet paws would love a cuddly home. If you are interested, please call 0660/122 40 40.
Herd guard dog Snoopy (one year old) has not known much so far. We are looking for a home with a garden that he can look after and steadfast owners who have experience in handling and keeping this breed. If you are interested, please call 0664/127 66 03.
Benson (two years old) is a powerhouse and marches through the world full of energy. With so much energy and zest for action, he often doesn't really know what to do with it. With the right balance of activity and rest periods, he is sure to quickly develop into a confident companion. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Gobi is sociable, intelligent and lovable. Degus are group animals, so they must be kept at least in pairs. We are looking for a species-appropriate home with conspecifics. Interested parties can contact us on 01/734 110 20 or by email at kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Senior dog Rufus (eight years old) is lively and alert. The good-natured male dog enjoys long walks just as much as cuddles. He is looking for a loving home. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Due to a lack of time, German shepherd Lui (one year old) has to be given away with a heavy heart. The good-natured dog would love a home with an active family with experience of the breed. If you are interested, please call 0664/157 53 52.
Anton (one year old) is timid and needs time at the beginning to build up trust. He is looking for a cuddly forever home with experienced dog owners who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please call 0681/207 244 53.
Due to a change in life circumstances, we have to give up our dog Luna (seven years old) with a heavy heart. She is looking for a single home with experienced, childless dog owners. Interested parties please call 0664/463 18 82.
Eight adorable puppies (four months old - five males, three females) are waiting for a cuddly home at the Schandl boarding kennel. Responsible owners who would like to get to know these bright furry noses should contact us on 0664/283 00 23 or www.tierpension-schandl.at.
Muki (two years old) is an active and lively male dog who often doesn't know what to do with his energy. In addition, everyday life at the shelter stresses him out, making it difficult for him to calm down. We are looking for a home where he can finally settle down with active owners who will challenge him physically and mentally. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Romero (four months old) was found running loose on the street. The trusting rabbit would be very happy to find a species-appropriate home where he can finally become part of a family. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or send an email to kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Odin (one year old) is shy and reserved - in the beginning, the male dog needs time to build up trust. The four-legged friend is waiting for confident people who enjoy training together. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Sissi, Franz and their seven adorable piglets were rescued at the last minute from a life-threatening situation by the Ferkelfroh association and nursed back to health at the VETWorks Strengberg veterinary clinic. We are now looking for a loving, slaughter- and breeding-free home for this adorable gang of nine. If you are interested, please call 0664/755 307 87.
Herd protection dog Avina (one year old) is good-natured and obedient. However, this pretty dog finds it difficult to be left alone and still needs to be trained. We are looking for a home with a garden that she can look after and steadfast owners who have experience in handling and keeping this breed. If you are interested, please call 0676/672 58 86.
Aiko and Xena (ten years old) have to be given away with a heavy heart. They are looking for a cuddly home together with active dog owners who would like to experience many more adventures with them. If you are interested, please call 0664/454 52 08.
Miss Curly Fries (four years old) is often unaware of her size - so it can happen that the lively dog sits on your lap to be stroked. She cannot deny that she is a guard dog, both visually and in terms of character, as she has a good protective and watchful instinct. Interested parties can call 01/734 110 20 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Loco (one year old) has unfortunately not been around much in the past and needs time to build up trust at the beginning. The friendly male dog is waiting for a loving home on the outskirts of the city. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Cora (nine years old) is a friendly, cuddly and obedient shepherd mix bitch. We are looking for an active, adventurous family who would like to experience many more adventures with her. If you are interested, please call 0660/910 85 78.
28 mice are currently waiting at TierQuarTier for a new species-appropriate home with plenty of space to run around. The smart rodents are intelligent, nocturnal and extremely social. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Lavinia (six months old) was left behind after being evicted. The pretty rabbit is now looking for a forever home where she can finally gain some wonderful experiences. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or send an e-mail to kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Kenai (one year old) is skeptical at first and needs time to build up trust. He is very wary of strangers and does not want to be touched straight away. This handsome male loves long walks. We are looking for experienced dog owners who enjoy training together. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Roku (eleven years old) is a calm, affectionate mongrel who loves any kind of attention. The senior dog is looking for a home where he can enjoy his retirement. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Kitty (fifteen years old) unfortunately had to say goodbye to her owner. The cuddly velvet paw is waiting for a family who will give her enough peace and attention. If you are interested, please call 0677/634 648 38.
Siblings Burli and Zuckerpuppe (seven months old) did not have an easy start - the lovely velvet paws come from an animal hoarding case and were severely malnourished when they arrived at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau. But the duo have bravely fought their way back to life. Together they are waiting for a good place. If you are interested, please call 0660/348 98 63.
Due to a change in circumstances, the elderly cat couple Horszio and Brigitte (both ten years old) have to be rehomed. They are looking for a quiet, forever home together with a family who will give them time to settle in. If you are interested, please call 0664/411 42 22.
Taiya (eight years old) has to be given away with a heavy heart as she does not accept other cats. The cuddly Maine Coon loves to roam around the neighborhood. We are therefore looking for a cuddly single place with the possibility of outdoor access. If you are interested, please call 0699/193 027 12.
Betty has a friendly nature, but initially needs time to get used to strangers. With the right treats, however, she is very easy to bribe. In addition to treats, the five-year-old sniffer loves leisurely walks. To improve her quality of life, her weight needs to be reduced. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Flupsi was found running loose on the street and left to fend for herself. The fluffy male rabbit is longing for a home where he will be lovingly treated and pampered. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Lino (one year old) is a very good-natured and at the same time timid male dog who unfortunately has not known much. He needs sensitive, patient people with dog experience and a confident four-legged friend at his side to guide him. Lino is not a city dog, so a place to live with a garden is a prerequisite. If you are interested, please call 0680/115 30 34.
Herd guard dog Oskar (about three years old) impresses with his cheerful and open-minded character. The gentle giant would love a forever home with a large property that he can look after, as well as steadfast dog owners. If you are interested, please contact us on 0664/283 00 23 or www.tierpension-schandl.at
Tyson (six years old) didn't have an easy start and still had a lot to learn - but thanks to the loving care, training and attention at the Schandl boarding kennel, the American Staff dog is ready for his new forever home. If you are interested, please contact 0664/283 00 23 or www.tierpension-schandl.at.
