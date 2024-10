Smoking ban outdoors? “The greatest madness!”

It is only a recommendation. But as is so often the case in the EU, a recommendation can quickly turn into a ban. In any case, the discussion about banning cigarettes in pavement cafés is making waves among the Viennese. Sascha Schützenauer, a non-smoker himself, has been running the "Amterl" on Floridsdorfer Spitz for 22 years. Many regulars, 80 percent of them smokers. "I myself am glad that people no longer smoke inside the restaurant, but a ban outside would be a horror. It would ruin everything," says the landlord, who focuses on Viennese cuisine.