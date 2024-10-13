Tips from the experts
The best way to see the bright comet
Even before the bright comet "Tsuchinshan-Atlas" and its tail become visible in Lower Austria, Lower Austria's star hunters were in Namibia to see it in advance. What they should do to experience the comet with their own eyes in the evening sky.
Until now, the bright comet "Tsuchinshan-Atlas" could only be seen from the southern hemisphere or near the equator. "It showed a bright star-shaped center and a tail many degrees long," reports Lower Austria's "star hunter" Michael Jäger, freshly back from Namibia, where he was able to photograph the celestial body with colleagues - Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2022 Gerald Rhemann and Dennis Möller. It can now also be seen here.
How to find the comet now
"The comet can currently be found one hour after sunset just above the western horizon. It's best to start by scanning the sky with field glasses. When it gets darker, the comet and its tail should also be visible to the naked eye. Of course, this requires clear weather and a clear view to the west," Jäger explains to Krone readers.
Comet observations for guests in Martinsberg
However, there are two restrictions: light pollution and the waxing moon. Jäger, who is also the chairman of the Waldviertler Sternwarte Martinsberg observatory, knows one thing for sure: "Even though the comet will be fainter in the coming week, visibility will improve: "The days directly after the full moon on October 17 will be very rewarding. Then the comet will already be 20 degrees above the south-western horizon at the end of twilight."
Watch with "professionals" in good weather
In order to see the comet "Tsuchinshan-Atlas" with its long tail particularly well and also to learn a lot of exciting astronomical background information, the team of the Martinsberg Astronomical Center invites you to the observatory on October 20 and 22 in good weather and is looking forward to welcoming visitors. You can find more information on the Waldviertel Observatory website.
