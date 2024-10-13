The best way to see the bright comet

Comet observations for guests in Martinsberg

However, there are two restrictions: light pollution and the waxing moon. Jäger, who is also the chairman of the Waldviertler Sternwarte Martinsberg observatory, knows one thing for sure: "Even though the comet will be fainter in the coming week, visibility will improve: "The days directly after the full moon on October 17 will be very rewarding. Then the comet will already be 20 degrees above the south-western horizon at the end of twilight."