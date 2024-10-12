Inn closed
Popular innkeeper dead: “We will miss Rudi very much!”
The death of the popular innkeeper Rudi Hirsch has left a gap in village life in Groß Gerungs in every respect. The inn in the Waldviertel has been closed ever since.
"Due to the death of Rudi, our inn is closed!" With this touching message on the homepage, Renate Stadlhofer, the partner who has fallen into a valley of grief, bids farewell to her beloved life partner Rudi Hirsch! Together with him, the native Styrian had taken over the inn in Groß Gerungs in the Waldviertel region from his parents - and thus literally brought pub culture at its culinary finest to the community.
And with the most climate-friendly finesse! Because the focus was on regional ingredients. Using the most valuable produce from their own vegetable, fruit and herb garden, the couple managed to spoil their guests - both local and from near and far - with culinary delights.
But three years ago, Rudi received a devastating diagnosis: lung cancer! "He has now lost this battle," says Renate Stadlhofer, a top chef who has been showered with numerous European and local awards, her voice choked with tears.
Support for the future
What remains are the memories of so many guests of wonderful evenings in the special restaurant. "She still doesn't know what to do next," says Landhaus hostess Itha Walser-Lazarini in nearby Langschlägerwald. She is one of many guardian angels who are now flying to the widow, including Johanna Mikl-Leitner, head of the state government, and Jochen Danninger, head of the ÖVP party: "We are ready for any good work and want Renate to be able to continue running the inn!" Above all, they want to help the five children and also with the concession.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
