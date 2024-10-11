Rally star Neuville
WRC leader starts in Austria’s “second league”
Finland, Greece, Chile - and now Dobersberg. Thierry Neuville is the number one in the World Rally Championship this year, he has been "runner-up" five times and is 29 points ahead of Ott Tänak with two races to go. But on Saturday, the Belgian will start at the autumn rally in the Waldviertel, which does not even count towards the national championship.
Hyundai has ordered three articulated lorries and over 30 employees to Dobersberg, because although Neuville will be driving out of competition here in his Rally1 car, it's no fun: "The last rallies in the WRC were all on gravel, he needs asphalt now," knows vice national champion Hermann Neubauer, who has the best prospects from a domestic perspective in the Citroën Rally2.
"The next two rallies are on asphalt, so we have the opportunity to prepare here with the Rally1 car," nods the WRC leader. Because from next Thursday, Neuville can expect similar conditions at the WRC rally in Upper Austria, the Czech Republic and Bavaria as on Saturday from 7.50 am in the Waldviertel. "It's all about feeling comfortable in the car." So the fans in Austria's "second league" - the fall rally is part of the Austrian Rally Challenge - get a piece of the World Championship.
Even Neubauer is raving, even though he has 260 hp less. "It will certainly bring a lot of people to the Waldviertel, it will also be worth seeing!" There is also plenty to see for the Salzburg native. Namely the racing line: "Where Thierry goes, we have to go too."
