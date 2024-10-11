WRC leader starts in Austria’s “second league”

"The next two rallies are on asphalt, so we have the opportunity to prepare here with the Rally1 car," nods the WRC leader. Because from next Thursday, Neuville can expect similar conditions at the WRC rally in Upper Austria, the Czech Republic and Bavaria as on Saturday from 7.50 am in the Waldviertel. "It's all about feeling comfortable in the car." So the fans in Austria's "second league" - the fall rally is part of the Austrian Rally Challenge - get a piece of the World Championship.