Problem with water germs in hospital dispute

Former hospital network director speaks out

When the hospital was still under the control of the municipalities, Alfred Weidlich was in charge. Since then, he has been keeping a close eye on the situation. The former head of the town of Mistelbach expresses concern that the obligations that the state of Lower Austria promised to the current LGA in the handover contract are shaky with the latest developments: The focus of the current discussion is once again on ensuring the level of healthcare required for a specialist hospital such as the one in Mistelbach for the population of the catchment area at a high-quality level in the long term. "The service cuts that are currently being made bit by bit (ENT, trauma surgery, orthopaedics) are cause for justified concern regarding the 'status of a specialist hospital'."