Covid case as a consequence?
Problem with water germs in hospital dispute
A man was treated for pneumonia at a regional hospital in Lower Austria. Now an outraged Krone reader reports that a Covid infection was contracted during his friend's stay - he is now in intensive care. At the same time, a leaked report also speculates about the risk of germs in the water. What the state health agency thinks.
"If I need a disinfectant dispenser in this hospital, I'll have to go looking for it." Noticeably annoyed, a Krone reader reports that it is "easy for germs to be introduced in the hospital. These are spread in an instant via door buckles if the hygiene dispensers are missing - the sad result is the fate of my friend." Germs are also a problem with the water supply: According to a leaked document, this is said to have existed - with inadequate controls. The document also mentions merging the already decimated ENT department with the gynecology department.
New ENT ward name, but no change?
A person familiar with the hospital, which has been in the headlines since the "shrinking" of the ENT department to a day clinic, also reacted to a passage in the latest "Krone" article: he informs that the name "Ward 21/28 - GYN/HNO" has already been changed internally.
Insiders once again warn that the ENT site is under threat
Does this mean what insiders have been saying since the beginning of the debate about the sudden joint resignations of five doctors from the ENT department - namely that the department would never again be complete?
In addition to ongoing denials from the LGA and the fact that "recruiting measures" have now had no effect for months, it is said that a merger would be the logical consequence.
State health agency denies this
"There is no new situation at the ENT department," states the LGA in response to a written request. The question about the renaming was answered in vague terms - except for the passage that "free beds can be occupied by all specialist disciplines" - which, according to information from Krone, has always been the usual standard. There had also "never been any water contamination". This is guaranteed by hygienic checks, it is emphasized. And these are also, quote, "carried out quite regularly and regularly".
The company is more specific when it comes to disinfection: at least one dispenser per patient room, and possibly even per bed. Also in the entrance and all waiting areas.
Former hospital network director speaks out
When the hospital was still under the control of the municipalities, Alfred Weidlich was in charge. Since then, he has been keeping a close eye on the situation. The former head of the town of Mistelbach expresses concern that the obligations that the state of Lower Austria promised to the current LGA in the handover contract are shaky with the latest developments: The focus of the current discussion is once again on ensuring the level of healthcare required for a specialist hospital such as the one in Mistelbach for the population of the catchment area at a high-quality level in the long term. "The service cuts that are currently being made bit by bit (ENT, trauma surgery, orthopaedics) are cause for justified concern regarding the 'status of a specialist hospital'."
Financial aspects also in play, human ones too
As a long-standing member of the management committee of the Weinviertelklinikum, Weidlich particularly appreciates the high-quality services provided by the medical and nursing staff at the Mistelbach Regional Hospital - also on a personal level - and is extremely grateful for the care received, he emphasizes. "Without these high-quality medical and nursing services, which I was able to take advantage of, I would certainly no longer be alive."
On the other hand, he also understands the objections of the population as well as mayors in the region, who make particularly large contributions due to their proximity, especially Mistelbach itself. "It is understandable that the financial aspect is also involved here. If you pay for something, you also expect a constant return." If cuts are now being made here and at the same time the population and local politicians are left in the dark about the future of medical care, it is only a logical consequence that dissatisfaction will break out - also in the media ...
