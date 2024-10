Sway, celebrate heartily and feast imperially

The Prater has been a hive of activity at the Kaiser Wiesn for two weeks now. But all fun comes to an end. Up to and including Sunday, October 13, you can still sway, celebrate and flirt together. Visitors can also look forward to numerous highlights on the last weekend of Austria's largest Oktoberfest, such as "Die Lauser" on Friday evening in the Gösser tent. So put on your dirndl or lederhosen!