Man behind kidnapped fugitive
Linz man kidnapped outside restaurant, later freed in Vienna
A not at all funny "April Fool's joke" has only just come to light: Three Syrians and a German had kidnapped a man of Turkish origin from Linz outside a restaurant on April 1st because they wanted ransom money from his brother. Thanks to clues, he was freed a short time later in Vienna and a manhunt is now underway for the man who ordered the kidnapping.
The Linz public prosecutor's office has brought charges of kidnapping for extortion against four people. They allegedly dragged a 31-year-old man into a van in Linz, threatened and abused him on the journey to Vienna and planned to demand a ransom from his brother. Thanks to information from two witnesses, the victim was freed in Vienna, confirmed public prosecutor's spokesman Reinhard Huemer-Steiner on Wednesday.
Pistol stuck in mouth
The man was forcibly dragged into a van in Linz. He was bound, gagged and severely abused in the cargo area and then abducted to Vienna. "Your brother should pay a ransom of 175,000 euros for you, otherwise we will kill you!", the perpetrators are said to have told him. The victim is also said to have been severely beaten and kicked, suffering serial rib fractures. On top of that, the barrel of an illegal pistol was put in the kidnapped man's mouth.
Companion and chauffeur were witnesses
On April 1, 2024 of all days, the 31-year-old with Turkish roots was picked up outside a restaurant in Linz and abducted. His companion and chauffeur provided the police with valuable information. "A German citizen was identified as the owner of the car and we were able to locate her cell phone," Huemer-Steiner told APA. Access was made in Vienna and the victim was freed. The alleged perpetrators, three men from Syria and a woman from Germany, are in custody.
High threat of punishment
The indictment against the four captured kidnappers is now ready. It reads "kidnapping for extortion", as well as grievous bodily harm and violation of the Weapons Act. The penalty range is ten to 20 years imprisonment. According to Huemer-Steiner, the trial date has not yet been set because the deadline for appealing against the indictment has not yet expired.
Mastermind still absent
Separate proceedings are underway against the alleged principal of the four suspects, who is wanted on a European arrest warrant. The man is said to have offered a lot of money for the kidnapping. The victim's brother is in the gold industry in Turkey and is wealthy.
