Linz man kidnapped outside restaurant, later freed in Vienna

Pistol stuck in mouth

The man was forcibly dragged into a van in Linz. He was bound, gagged and severely abused in the cargo area and then abducted to Vienna. "Your brother should pay a ransom of 175,000 euros for you, otherwise we will kill you!", the perpetrators are said to have told him. The victim is also said to have been severely beaten and kicked, suffering serial rib fractures. On top of that, the barrel of an illegal pistol was put in the kidnapped man's mouth.