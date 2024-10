Tiafoe goes completely berserk: “F*** you, you idiot!”

Zverev became embroiled in discussions with the Swedish referee Mohamed Lahyani several times during his match against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor. Among other things, the 27-year-old was admonished for exceeding the time limit at 4:5 in the first set and later received a warning for throwing a racket. "I've had no luck with umpiring decisions all year," said Zverev loudly. After 2:47 hours, the favorite had won 7:6-(6)-2:6-7:6(5), albeit only on his eighth match point.