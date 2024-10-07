Vorteilswelt
On the road without Harry

Meghan with mega cleavage at solo appearance

Nachrichten
07.10.2024 09:02

Wow, what an appearance! Duchess Meghan surprised everyone in more ways than one at the weekend: she attended a gala at LA Children's Hospital without her husband Prince Harry - and opted for a very exciting outfit.

As a former actress, Duchess Meghan Markle clearly knows how to make a grand entrance. The 43-year-old proved this at the weekend. Meghan appeared in a fiery red gown by Carolina Herrera at a charity event at a children's hospital.

Meghan with mega cleavage
And it was a real eye-catcher not only because of the signal color, which was mainly due to the rather daring neckline. The ex-"Suits" actress also repeatedly flashed her slender legs out of the long slit in her skirt.

Duchess Meghan made a sexy appearance in Los Angeles. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Tommaso Boddi)
Duchess Meghan made a sexy appearance in Los Angeles.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Tommaso Boddi)
Duchess Meghan recycled a red dress by Carolina Herrera for an appearance in Los Angeles. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Matt Winkelmeyer)
Duchess Meghan recycled a red dress by Carolina Herrera for an appearance in Los Angeles.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Meghan is well aware of the effect of the sexy dress. The Duchess of Sussex already wore the designer dress in New York in 2021 - back then with a long train, which was missing this time.

As did Prince Harry, who did not accompany his beautiful wife that evening. This certainly caused whispering on the edge of the red carpet. After all, the Sussexes like to appear solo from time to time.

Duchess Meghan also took plenty of time for the younger visitors. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Matt Winkelmeyer )
Duchess Meghan also took plenty of time for the younger visitors.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Matt Winkelmeyer )

Why was Prince Harry missing that evening? According to the Daily Mail, Meghan is said to have booked him a hiking tour with his pals - a gift that the Duchess of Sussex is said to have given her husband for his 40th birthday.

Sussexes currently prefer to be solo
Most recently, it was mainly Harry who was traveling alone to various events - including in New York and London, and later also in Lesotho. This glamorous appearance was Meghan's first since mid-September.

In a good mood even without Prince Harry: Duchess Meghan having fun with her entrepreneur friend Kelly McKee. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Matt Winkelmeyer)
In a good mood even without Prince Harry: Duchess Meghan having fun with her entrepreneur friend Kelly McKee.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Matt Winkelmeyer)

It is also rumored that Harry and Meghan are becoming increasingly estranged not only professionally, but also privately. As friends of the couple revealed to the Mirror, the 40-year-old has recently been enjoying going out alone and spending his time strolling through the city and in cafés, while Meghan spends a lot of time with the children.

Children as a point of contention?
Among other things, the upbringing of Archie (5) and Lilibet (3) is said to be a point of contention. While Harry would rather not see his children in public, Meghan would like to take them to charity events, according to reports.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have often appeared solo recently. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Matt Winkelmeyer)
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have often appeared solo recently.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Meghan is also increasingly frustrated with Harry's court case in the UK, which is about the personal protection of the prince and his family. She has long since broken up with Harry's old home. 

However, there is probably no need to worry about the Sussexes' marriage for the time being. As an insider told the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan may have their differences of opinion, but their bond is "still strong".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

