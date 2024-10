How our rigid tax system is slowing down CO2 reduction

"If we increase the proportion of biofuels in diesel from seven to ten percent, these three percentage points more will save one million tons of CO2 per year," calculates industrialist Ewald-Marco Münzer. His Styrian company is a leader in the production of waste-based fuel, which is blended with petrol and diesel. In the case of diesel, ten percent of the fuel that flows into the tank under the designation E10 is already biogenic, while the figure for petrol is seven percent. Münzer is calling for an increase.