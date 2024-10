What wage increases we can now expect

The increase for metalworkers, which will apply from November 1, has already been determined - as reported by "Krone". Last year, employers and the union agreed on a fixed formula for the adjustment in fall 2024. We now show in a clear chart how much more employees in the metal industry will soon receive depending on their current income level - gross, net and also from January 1, 2025, taking into account the increase in tax brackets (keyword: "cold progression"), which will benefit employees even more on balance.