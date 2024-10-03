Market of the future
Initiatives to save the future meet in Graz
The Markt der Zukunft climate culture festival is taking place in Graz until Saturday. It opens today, Thursday (5pm), with an exhibition by The Cake Escape at the Zwischenbilder gallery in Graz.
The Market of the Future is not primarily about culture, but about the interaction of creative minds from science, business, society and art who develop strategies for a climate-positive and climate-friendly future. This can be achieved not least through social cohesion, which must be strengthened.
Different formats from lectures to concerts
The festival has been organized since 2020, always in cooperation with the Universalmuseum Joanneum and various scientific institutions in the city. The program includes a variety of formats with different content: talks, lectures, performances, music and exhibitions. The centerpiece, however, is the Forum of Initiatives in the Heimatsaal of the Folklore Museum in Graz's Paulustorgasse. Here, the focus is on the exchange between the most diverse experts, directions and areas. This is also where areas of thought and action are developed and solutions are tackled together with the visitors.
The Market of the Future opened on Thursday with the exhibition "Save the Earth, it's the only Planet with Cake" by the collective The Cake Escape in the Zwischenbilder gallery, which calls on us to take responsibility. Today at 6 pm, a talk on "Silent Echoes: Dachstein" and the presentation of the City of Graz Environmental Awards are on the program at the Kunsthaus. And on Saturday, from 11 a.m. in the Folklore Museum, there will be coaching for strategy development and, from 1 p.m., the Forum of Initiatives, this time focusing on Styria and Slovenia. The forum will be livened up with performances and concerts. The finale at 6 pm will be Paul Plut with his new album "Herbarium".
