Initiatives to save the future meet in Graz

The Market of the Future opened on Thursday with the exhibition "Save the Earth, it's the only Planet with Cake" by the collective The Cake Escape in the Zwischenbilder gallery, which calls on us to take responsibility. Today at 6 pm, a talk on "Silent Echoes: Dachstein" and the presentation of the City of Graz Environmental Awards are on the program at the Kunsthaus. And on Saturday, from 11 a.m. in the Folklore Museum, there will be coaching for strategy development and, from 1 p.m., the Forum of Initiatives, this time focusing on Styria and Slovenia. The forum will be livened up with performances and concerts. The finale at 6 pm will be Paul Plut with his new album "Herbarium".