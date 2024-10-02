Doctors saved lives
Drug addict from Vorarlberg chopped off his penis
The medical world is amazed at a man from Vorarlberg who first consumed psychoactive mushrooms and then mutilated his genitals. Without the expertise of the doctors at Feldkirch LKH, he would probably have lost his life.
The case was made public by the renowned specialist journal "Mega Journal of Surgery". According to the journal, a 37-year-old man from Vorarlberg self-mutilated in the summer of 2024 after consuming a large quantity of psychoactive mushrooms. Delirious with drugs, he grabbed an axe and chopped off his genitals. He then cut it into four pieces and "stored" the remains of his manhood - together with soil and soiled soil residue - in a jar.
A passer-by discovered the injured man by chance
At the time of the incident, the 37-year-old, who was severely depressed and addicted to alcohol, was alone in his vacation home. Luckily for him, the badly bleeding injured man was discovered by a passer-by - who dragged the injured man to a nearby village, from where he was taken directly to Feldkirch Regional Hospital.
Masterly performance by the doctors
There, the doctors performed an incredible feat: in an emergency operation, they reattached the tip of his penis and parts of the shaft - four months after the operation, the man was able to urinate normally again and was even able to have erections!
However, he is still suffering from the consequences of the overdose - he developed religious delusions and is still undergoing intensive psychiatric treatment.
