The “Blacks” are hard to beat in Klagenfurt

First strike in 2010

The year before, Sturm won their first title after bankruptcy in the Wörthersee Arena. In the cup final, Foda's team defeated Wr. Neustadt 1:0. The first strike, the second did not follow immediately, but eight years later. In the 2018 Cup final against Salzburg, Carinthian Stefan Hierländer, of all people, sent the 25,000 fans in attendance into a frenzy: "Hierli" scored the golden goal in extra time to strike at the heart of the big favorites.