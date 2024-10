Fewer and fewer farmers are driving their cattle up to the mountain pastures

The alpine summer is over! At least for cattle, goats and sheep. The onset of winter has forced farmers to drive their cattle down into the valley earlier than usual. "In previous years, there have always been brief snowfalls, but the snow cover disappeared after two to three days," recalls Sepp Obweger, Chairman of the Alpine Pasture Association. "This year, however, we had to deal with an almost week-long cold spell, which is why most of the animals had to be driven off prematurely."