New "map"
Automatically saved draft
The majorities in numerous municipalities in the state have shifted - sometimes significantly. And: what balance of power awaited prominent politicians in their Lower Austrian hometowns.
He came second, wanted to come first - and woke up on Monday in third place. For Andreas Babler (SPÖ), election Sunday was probably a bitter disappointment. It is certainly good for the red soul that at least the comrades in Traiskirchen remained loyal to their mayor. Babler recorded gains of more than 8 percent in his home town. On the downside, the Freedom Party gained a little more here.
In numerous places - especially in the Waldviertel - the Blue Party's share of the vote even climbed to over 40 percent - for example in Eggern, Haugschlag, Dietmanns, Arbesbach and Altmelon. Udo Landbauer (FPÖ) enjoyed a real triumph in his home town. While Wiener Neustadt once shone in rich red, ÖVP mayor Klaus Schneeberger had trimmed it to black after a colorful interlude in the last municipal elections. Now the second largest city in the country is a bright blue. The FPÖ is in first place here with 31 percent, followed by the SPÖ. Schneeberger's ÖVP lost 9 percent and even slipped to third place.
Other ÖVP celebrities were spared this drastic fate in their place of residence. Although Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner also suffered losses of more than 6 percent for her party in Klosterneuburg. And her predecessor Erwin Pröll even experienced a black minus of almost 15 percent in Ziersdorf. In both municipalities, however, the People's Party remained the clear number 1 with over 30 percent. And there are also real ÖVP strongholds despite severe losses - especially in the Weinviertel: Parbasdorf with 58.5 percent and minus 6.4 percent, Ottenthal with 51.2 percent (even minus 19.7 percent).
St. Pölten is red again
Matthias Stadler, mayor of the provincial capital St. Pölten, will also have had ambivalent feelings on election night: On the one hand, "his" SPÖ regained first place in the National Council elections from the ÖVP, but the FPÖ moved to within 1.99 percent of the Social Democrats with a plus of 10.5 percent.
Municipalities with more than 30 percent of the SPÖ vote, such as Brand-Nagelberg, Bärnkopf or Trumau, are now considered red strongholds in federal elections. Speaking of which: FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl is also confronted with a red majority "at home". In Purkersdorf, both the SPÖ (23.5 percent) and the Freedom Party (21.6 percent) made gains on Sunday, while the ÖVP (21.4 percent) lost ground.
Neos and the Greens remained true to their tradition of scoring points primarily in the so-called bacon belt around Vienna. In Gießhübl, for example, more than 20 percent of the vote went to the Greens, in St. Andrä-Wördern and Maria Enzersdorf over 14 percent to the Greens.
A figure to remember: In 198 municipalities, the FPÖ was able to win a majority in Lower Austria, which is otherwise just about majority turquoise. The SPÖ achieved this feat in 24 municipalities, while the ÖVP won 351 municipalities this time. The result: a newly colored map and completely reshuffled cards ahead of the municipal elections in January.
People's Party as mayoral party
Until now, the People's Party has been able to boast that it is the party of mayors and is in charge of the majority of municipalities. Will this remain the case after 26 January, when elections will be held in 568 of the 573 municipalities in the vast country? The comparison with the National Council elections is, of course, misleading: different laws have always applied locally than at federal level. Not only do the personalities count more than the party, the citizens can also measure their representatives against concrete (building) projects. And even the People's Party in Lower Austria is not running in turquoise, but in classic black.
If attempts are made to address this play of colors and consciously distance themselves from the federal party, it is pointed out - true to party parlance - that the People's Party in Lower Austria has always been blue and yellow. This may have been true so far, but the blue spots are increasing.
Record number of blue candidates
In any case, it is certain that the Freedom Party will also do well in the race for the local parliaments. The blue team is not yet willing to reveal the details. What is certain, however, is that there will be more candidates in the race in 2025 than ever before in local council elections.
The declared aim of the FPÖ led by Udo Landbauer will be to finally have the first blue mayor in the country. Overall, it will not be possible to overtake the People's Party in Lower Austria in the municipalities either, but every "blue dot" is a pinprick in the heart of the black Th. Lauber
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.