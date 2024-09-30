People's Party as mayoral party

Until now, the People's Party has been able to boast that it is the party of mayors and is in charge of the majority of municipalities. Will this remain the case after 26 January, when elections will be held in 568 of the 573 municipalities in the vast country? The comparison with the National Council elections is, of course, misleading: different laws have always applied locally than at federal level. Not only do the personalities count more than the party, the citizens can also measure their representatives against concrete (building) projects. And even the People's Party in Lower Austria is not running in turquoise, but in classic black.