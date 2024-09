Preining second in second Spielberg race

Bortolotti 15 points ahead

Lamborghini driver Bortolotti is now 15 points ahead of South African Kelvin van der Linde in the Audi and 20 ahead of German Maro Engel in the Mercedes. Preining is 61 points behind in fifth place and is therefore mathematically unable to repeat his title win from last year. Although the Upper Austrian clinched his third podium finish of the season, the Porsche man lacked power in the duel with BMW driver Rast.