These are the newly elected Tyrolean National Councillors

Not only the ÖVP is likely to lose one or even several seats in the National Council, the Greens will also suffer the same fate. So far, they have been allowed to travel to Vienna in pairs. Neos and SPÖ could each send one additional candidate to the previous one. How did the candidates perform in their respective home communities? In Tristach, Totschnig was able to slightly limit the ÖVP's nationwide loss with 12.84%. Peter Wurm (FPÖ) gained almost the same amount (11.35%) in Mils bei Hall. Klaus Mair, Deputy Mayor of Vomper, probably also ensured that the ÖVP's loss of 8.77% was comparatively small. This feat was not achieved by LK leader Hechenberger: loss in Reith i. Alpbachtal: 25.5%, more than the provincial average.