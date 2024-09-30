16 out of 183 seats
These are the newly elected Tyrolean National Councillors
The Tyrol would be entitled to 16 seats in parliament in Vienna, but fewer will actually be filled due to the residual votes. The preferential votes could still change one or two personalities.
In terms of personnel, a few things could still change when the preferential votes are counted, but as things stand at the moment, at least twelve Tyrolean candidates should make it into the National Council. Depending on the distribution of the remaining votes, there could be even more than twelve; in purely mathematical terms, Tyrol would be entitled to 16. However, the seats were also not filled last time in 2019 due to electoral arithmetic.
ÖVP likely to lose at least one seat for Tyrol
As a result of the election results, the Tyrolean ÖVP will probably lose one or even several seats for Tyrol. There were six in the previous round of voting, this time it is expected to lose five. It will be interesting to see whether ex-NR Franz Hörl manages to get back in due to the preferential votes. These can still make a decisive difference to the ranking on the lists. However, 7% of the votes are needed to be placed first on the federal party list, 10% on the provincial party list and 14% on the regional party list.
Tyrolean National Councillors
Four ÖVP
- Norbert Totschnig, No. 1 on the provincial list and No. 9 on the federal list.
- Klaus Mair: Born in 1977, Vomper is number 1 in the regional constituency of Innsbruck-Land, a traditionally strong ÖVP district.
- Josef Hechenberger: The President of the Chamber of Agriculture and former National Councillor leads the Unterland constituency.
- Margreth Falkner: The long-time VP party member from Umhausen is nominated for the Oberland constituency, also number 2 on the regional list.
Two SPÖ:
- Selma Yildirim: The Innsbruck native has been a member of the National Council since 2017. She topped the provincial list and can extend her term.
- Bernhard Höfler: The Tyrolean SPÖ can send another National Councillor due to the gains. Höfler is No. 2 on the state list.
Four FPÖ:
- Peter Wurm: The number 1 on the FP provincial list has already held a seat in the National Council since 2013. He will extend one more term.
- Barbara Kolm: The former Innsbruck municipal councillor ran in second place on the provincial list and 6th place on the national list.
- Fabian Walch: The former district party chairman of Reutte and now local councillor in Innsbruck is in third place on the state list.
- Christoph Steiner: The Schwaz district party chairman is also a federal councillor, he ran in fifth place on the blue state list.
Neos:
- Dominik Oberhofer: The pink club chairman in the state parliament is moving permanently to Vienna, possibly number 2, Laura Flür, will also make it.
Greens:
- Barbara Neßler: So far, the Tyrolean Greens have sent two mandataries to Vienna, probably only the number 1 on the state list will remain.
Not only the ÖVP is likely to lose one or even several seats in the National Council, the Greens will also suffer the same fate. So far, they have been allowed to travel to Vienna in pairs. Neos and SPÖ could each send one additional candidate to the previous one. How did the candidates perform in their respective home communities? In Tristach, Totschnig was able to slightly limit the ÖVP's nationwide loss with 12.84%. Peter Wurm (FPÖ) gained almost the same amount (11.35%) in Mils bei Hall. Klaus Mair, Deputy Mayor of Vomper, probably also ensured that the ÖVP's loss of 8.77% was comparatively small. This feat was not achieved by LK leader Hechenberger: loss in Reith i. Alpbachtal: 25.5%, more than the provincial average.
The preferential vote results should be available on Tuesday, when the ranking will also be determined.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
