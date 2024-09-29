National Council election
ÖVP in the lead in Tyrol, FPÖ trembling in second place
The doors of the last polling stations in Austria closed punctually at 5 pm. According to projections, the FPÖ is in first place nationwide (29.1%), followed by the ÖVP (26.3%). And in the "Holy Land"? The "Tiroler Krone" provides the results on an ongoing basis.
Almost 540,000 Tyroleans were called to vote in the National Council elections on Sunday. From 5 p.m. onwards, the state gradually published the results of the municipalities. The "Tiroler Krone" continuously updates the results of the count at provincial level.
34.62 percent counted, ÖVP currently the favorite
Of the votes cast, 40.35% had been counted by 5.30 pm. As a result, the ÖVP was in first place with 36.66% (-18.95%). In second place was the FPÖ with 29.78% (+15.08%). Also on the podium was the SPÖ with 11.78% (+1.77%).
Pink Party in fourth place in Tyrol
Places four to seven are as follows: In fourth place are the Neos with 10.10% (+2.68%). The Greens achieved 6.23% (-3.84%). Fifth place goes to the Beer Party with 2.33%. In seventh place is the KPÖ with 1.44%.
List GAZA in last place
As reported, eleven parties and lists were on the ballot paper. Places eight to eleven were taken by: None (0.55%), LMP (0.52%), MFG (0.49%) and the GAZA list (0.12%).
It will be some time before the last municipality - according to experience it is the provincial capital Innsbruck - is counted.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.