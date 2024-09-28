After floods, we are now threatened by a plague of mosquitoes

The flood is only slowly receding - and the water is likely to remain until late fall, especially in the floodplains, but also in parks and some gardens. And because it is still so mild after the natural disaster and may even get warmer, female mosquitoes will find plenty of habitats to lay their eggs. Even watering cans or other containers will therefore soon be teeming with twitching larvae, which will then develop into really annoying bloodsuckers.