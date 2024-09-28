Battle for 16 seats
The most important facts about the elections in Tyrol
Eleven lists are vying for the favor of 539,833 voters. The first polling stations open at 7 am, the last close at 4 pm. The "Krone" has compiled the most important Tyrolean facts and figures on Sunday's National Council elections.
Eligible voters: Exactly 539,833 people are entitled to vote in the Tyrol. There is at least one polling station in each of the 277 Tyrolean municipalities. The first open at 7 a.m., the last - for example in Innsbruck - close at 4 p.m. (but many close again at midday). Details about each individual polling station in Tyrol at: www.tirol.gv.at/nationalratswahl2024
Mandates: There are 183 seats at stake - that is the number of mandataries in the Vienna House of Representatives. This time, the Tyrol accounts for a total of 16 representatives. How many seats are allocated to the regional constituencies depends on the number of inhabitants according to the census. Each federal state (and each constituency) is allocated a maximum number of mandates that can be distributed there. Lower Austria (37) and Vienna (33) have the most representatives, with the least coming from Vorarlberg (8) and Burgenland (7).
The following Tyroleans areno longer in the race: Hermann Gahr, Elisabeth Pfurtscheller and Rebecca Kirchbaumer (all ÖVP); Carmen Schimanek and Gerald Hauser (both FPÖ); Johannes Margreiter (Neos). The following have a good chance of being re-elected: Josef Hechenberger (ÖVP), Peter Wurm (FPÖ), Selma Yildirim (SPÖ) and Barbara Neßler (Greens). Hermann Weratschnig (Greens) also has a chance, Franz Hörl (ÖVP) is attempting a preferential vote campaign (from 21st place on the federal list).
Preferential votes: Three preferential votes can be awarded in the National Council election - one each at federal, provincial and regional level. However, preferential votes do not necessarily have to be awarded. Candidates from the regional party lists can be marked with a cross on the ballot paper. At provincial and federal level, the name or rank number is entered on the party lists, for which separate fields are provided on the ballot paper. The lists are displayed at the polling station.
Parties: Eleven parties are standing for election in Tyrol. These are: ÖVP, SPÖ, FPÖ, GRÜNE, NEOS, BIER, GAZA, KPÖ, MFG, LMP and the party NONE.
45.8 percent
... achieved by the ÖVP - then still under Kurz - in the 2019 election. The second-best VP result nationwide.
The leading candidates of the parties in Tyrol: Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig is the leading candidate for the ÖVP. For the SPÖ it is Selma Yildirim, Peter Wurm for the FPÖ, Barbara Neßler for the Greens and Dominik Oberhofer for the NEOS. Also: BIER (Stefan Obkircher), GAZA (Daniele Vill), KPÖ (Pia Tomedi), MFG (Ferdinand Hofbauer), LMP (Martin Lang) and the list KEINE (Gerold Pacher).
2019 election: In the vote five years ago, the ÖVP achieved the second-best result of all federal states with Sebastian Kurz as the lead candidate in Tyrol. Exactly 45.8% or 177,351 of the 387,159 valid votes cast went to the then still Turkish party. Second place went to the Greens (14.71% or 56,947 votes), closely followed by the FPÖ (14.69% or 56,867) and SPÖ (13.02% or 50,393). The NEOS achieved 8.86% and the KPÖ 0.56%.
