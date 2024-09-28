The most important facts about the elections in Tyrol

Mandates: There are 183 seats at stake - that is the number of mandataries in the Vienna House of Representatives. This time, the Tyrol accounts for a total of 16 representatives. How many seats are allocated to the regional constituencies depends on the number of inhabitants according to the census. Each federal state (and each constituency) is allocated a maximum number of mandates that can be distributed there. Lower Austria (37) and Vienna (33) have the most representatives, with the least coming from Vorarlberg (8) and Burgenland (7).