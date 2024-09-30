350-euro living
A beautiful home, despite lower rental costs
Cost-effective, barrier-free and comfortable: the pilot project in Friesach, where 28 new rental apartments are being built using the reconstruction method, shows that it can be done. The town, the province and the Landeswohnbau Kärnten housing cooperative are pulling together. Savings were made in some areas.
Comfortable and affordable housing: "When the city, state and non-profit cooperative pull together, affordable rents are possible. Affordability is the top priority, low rents and high living comfort are the goals of non-profit housing in Carinthia," says Gaby Schaunig, Deputy Governor of Carinthia. The pilot project in Friesach has already started - the "Kärntner Krone" has already reported on it. And the housing officer has been a strong supporter of this pilot project right from the start. "This project was only possible with the coordination of the developer, the state and the municipality." Several factors ensure that the rent in Friesach, where the 350-euro housing project with 24 residential units is already being built, can be kept so low. "Normally, we charge 9.50 euros per square meter, which is already very affordable. In Friesach, we are charging 7.50 per square meter," says Harald Repar, Commercial Managing Director of Landeswohnbau.
Rent, hot water, heating and operating costs included
The monthly costs for rent, hot water, operating and heating costs are 350 euros. This was made possible in part by the town of Friesach, which contributed the land at a symbolic price of one euro. Mayor Josef Kronlechner: "In this way, we have succeeded in making affordable living possible."
24 apartments are being built in Hubert-Hauser-Straße. And they are being reconstructed. One of the reasons for the savings is that there is no cellar. The storage compartments have been integrated into the ground floor. Nevertheless, the new building is completely barrier-free. Repar: "Among other things, savings were made because only one lift was integrated into the new building, not three or four." There is also no underground car park. And the balcony area was integrated into the entrance area. Repar: "That also helped to save money." Furthermore, 80 percent of the investment was subsidized for 58 years with a fixed interest rate of 0.5 percent." Feel-good area at the entrance
Savings are also made on electricity, where photovoltaic systems supply power. A low-temperature underfloor heating system was integrated. No balconies were planned either; they were integrated as a feel-good area at the covered entrance area. The municipality also helps with snow clearance, for example. "This project was feasible because many factors came together," says Repar. Around 1.6 million euros are being invested in this unique construction project. The first twelve apartments should be ready for occupation in just two years. Repar: "We would like to see more construction projects like this." However, this is only possible if the state, municipality and cooperative pull together. In this case, Friesach has donated the land for a symbolic euro.
