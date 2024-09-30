A beautiful home, despite lower rental costs

24 apartments are being built in Hubert-Hauser-Straße. And they are being reconstructed. One of the reasons for the savings is that there is no cellar. The storage compartments have been integrated into the ground floor. Nevertheless, the new building is completely barrier-free. Repar: "Among other things, savings were made because only one lift was integrated into the new building, not three or four." There is also no underground car park. And the balcony area was integrated into the entrance area. Repar: "That also helped to save money." Furthermore, 80 percent of the investment was subsidized for 58 years with a fixed interest rate of 0.5 percent." Feel-good area at the entrance

Savings are also made on electricity, where photovoltaic systems supply power. A low-temperature underfloor heating system was integrated. No balconies were planned either; they were integrated as a feel-good area at the covered entrance area. The municipality also helps with snow clearance, for example. "This project was feasible because many factors came together," says Repar. Around 1.6 million euros are being invested in this unique construction project. The first twelve apartments should be ready for occupation in just two years. Repar: "We would like to see more construction projects like this." However, this is only possible if the state, municipality and cooperative pull together. In this case, Friesach has donated the land for a symbolic euro.