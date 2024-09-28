Gloggi & Schicho
After 4500 performances, the fun is over now
The Styrian duo Gloggi & Schicho have written cabaret history: The two artists founded Cabaret Gimpl, launched the Grazer Kleinkunstvogel and have traveled as far as Syria with their funny songs. Today, after 4500 performances, they are saying goodbye to the stage for good.
"When you have 4500 performances in your bones, you can get tired," says Fritz Schicho. Together with Winfried "Gloggi" Vollmann, he has written Styrian cabaret history over the past 45 years. Now the "final whistle" is blown - the name of their last tour, which is now coming to its final end in the Graz Theatercafé: "This is where it all began, so we wanted to end here too," says Schicho.
He and Gloggi met on the soccer pitch in Kobenz: "I had my eye on his sister. And that worked out quite well, we are still married today." But he and his brother-in-law also shared a passion for music and comedy: "We played theater at school in Seckau. When I came to Graz to study, we used to have funny song evenings with friends in the Coburg pub. As payment, we had beer and sauerkraut with mustard," recalls Schicho.
With Cabaret Gimpl to the Theatercafé
This is how they came to the attention of the then manager of the Graz Theatercafé: "We then found a new home there and founded Cabaret Gimpl with friends. My father put together the first wooden stage," says Schicho. What began as a student hobby soon became a job. And the theater café became "the" meeting place for cabaret: "We also launched the Kleinkunstvogel," says Schicho, proud of the newcomer award.
Gloggi & Schicho were on the road with the Gimpl until 1992, after which they performed as a duo: "In between, I had the ambition to become a big pop star. I had 1000 copies of the first single pressed - 600 of them are still in the cellar," smiles Schicho.
Her "Anton" became a mega hit
But he was still involved in another mega hit: in 1989, he wrote the original version of "Anton aus Tirol": "It was a parody of popular music, as I always call it. But the parody has become reality," jokes Schicho.
He is particularly proud of the many performances the duo has given in front of UN soldiers in Syria, Kosovo and Cyprus: "Those were some of the best concerts of our career. And my heart bleeds when I see what Syria, this beautiful country, has become today," says Schicho.
But now, after 45 years, it's over: "We are leaving without melancholy - but full of gratitude for what we have achieved," says Schicho. On Saturday, they will be on stage together once again at the Theatercafé: "And after that, I'll just be on my mountain pasture and take lots of time for my grandchildren."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.