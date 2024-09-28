After 4500 performances, the fun is over now

He and Gloggi met on the soccer pitch in Kobenz: "I had my eye on his sister. And that worked out quite well, we are still married today." But he and his brother-in-law also shared a passion for music and comedy: "We played theater at school in Seckau. When I came to Graz to study, we used to have funny song evenings with friends in the Coburg pub. As payment, we had beer and sauerkraut with mustard," recalls Schicho.