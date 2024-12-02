A real firework display for the ears and laugh muscles

Theater audience of tomorrow

Younger visitors will also get their money's worth at the "Mini Autumn Days": at the magical participatory concert for children aged one to four on October 12 at 9.30 and 11 a.m., they will go in search of the blue mask with Fanny the Witch and Irene Narnhofer (violin, melodica and voice) and Sigrid Horn (piano, ukulele and voice).