Autumn Days Blindenmarkt
A real firework display for the ears and laugh muscles
The Autumn Days in Blindenmarkt in the district of Melk will be attracting audiences from October 4 with plenty of highlights and numerous audience favorites. To mark the 35th anniversary, the program ranges from operetta and cabaret to hands-on concerts for youngsters.
Numerous highlights and musical treats await visitors to the Autumn Days in Blindenmarkt this year to mark the 35th anniversary. It starts on October 4 with Fred Raymond's most popular operetta "Mask in Blue" and a journey (staged by Isabella Gregor) from San Remo in Italy to the distant Rio Negro in Argentina. In addition to rousing melodies and exotic locations, everything revolves around love, of course.
Audience favorites as guests
Andreja Zidaric as Evelyne and Clemens Kerschbaumer as Armando are joined by audience favorites such as Dany Sigel, Elisabeth Engstler and Stefano Bernadin. The Ybbsfeld Chamber Orchestra is conducted by "sound doyen" Kurt Dlouhy. Performances until October 27 in the Ybbsfeldhalle - for October 5, the Umdasch Group will provide 80 free tickets for flood victims.
And there was another anniversary to celebrate during rehearsals: Actress Dany Sigel celebrated her 85th birthday and toasted her milestone with her colleagues. Director Michael Garschall congratulated her with a cake and the words: "Our Dany, as sprightly as ever!"
Laughing for a good cause
On October 13, Robert Kolar and Alexander Kuchinka will give you a good laugh. With a veritable firework display of sparkling punchlines, the charity matinee for the Hilde Umdasch House of Malteser Kinderhilfe has the motto: "It's easy for you to laugh!"
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., cabaret chansons, cabaret solos and satirical pieces by Karl Farkas, Fritz Grünbaum, Maxi Böhm, Hugo Wiener and Ephraim Kishon, among others, will be collected for the good cause - the inpatient hospice for children and young people - in a double-conference at the Ybbsfeldhalle Blindenmarkt.
Theater audience of tomorrow
Younger visitors will also get their money's worth at the "Mini Autumn Days": at the magical participatory concert for children aged one to four on October 12 at 9.30 and 11 a.m., they will go in search of the blue mask with Fanny the Witch and Irene Narnhofer (violin, melodica and voice) and Sigrid Horn (piano, ukulele and voice).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.