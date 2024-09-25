At the Landestheater
Supermodel Bar Refaeli inspired theater play
Supermodel Bar Refaeli joins the Salzburg Landestheater from today! At least indirectly. Because she was the reason why intimate WhatsApp chats are now being read out on stage.
"I read an interview with Bar Refaeli. It was actually boring, but I got stuck on one question. 'What is your family chat on Whatsapp called? That gave me the idea for my play," says director Ronnie Brodetzky.
In "Whatsapp Stories", the Israeli theater maker sheds light on how the short messaging service shapes our society. The abbreviated language shapes conversations and emotions, from banal comments to tragic messages of fate. Brodetzky collected dozens of conversations from her family and circle of friends for her play. She brings them to the stage 1:1: "I certainly didn't want to embellish the conversations. All the spelling mistakes have been retained in the stage version." These are realized on stage with special sound effects, among other things.
The one-and-a-half-hour play is celebrating its premiere in Austria today. In Brodetzky's native Israel, the world premiere took place in the summer of 2023. "That was before October 7. Since then (large-scale terrorist attack on Israel by the Islamist Hamas, editor's note), I have developed the play further. The new version also incorporates the politically difficult times we are currently facing in Israel."
The Israeli is particularly excited about the reactions of the Salzburg audience. "In some places they will react completely differently, like the audience in Israel. But as long as they find themselves somewhere, I'm happy."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.