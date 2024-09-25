Supermodel Bar Refaeli inspired theater play

In "Whatsapp Stories", the Israeli theater maker sheds light on how the short messaging service shapes our society. The abbreviated language shapes conversations and emotions, from banal comments to tragic messages of fate. Brodetzky collected dozens of conversations from her family and circle of friends for her play. She brings them to the stage 1:1: "I certainly didn't want to embellish the conversations. All the spelling mistakes have been retained in the stage version." These are realized on stage with special sound effects, among other things.