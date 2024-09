FPÖ slam: Kickl not such a good draw after all

krone.tv elephant round with almost double the reach

The oe24.tv channel hosted the elephant round on Tuesday - including Kickl. And lo and behold - the average reach was only 138,000 viewers. In comparison, PULS4/PULS24/krone.tv (also shown on ATV) had far more viewers on Sunday - 327,000. More than twice as many. oe24.tv celebrated around eight percent ratings, while PULS/krone.tv had almost 17 percent.