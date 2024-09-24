Austria board: “We are very afraid that …”

"We are very scared"

The idea of developing further measures for safe derbies was also born in the dialog. These are to be drawn up in the coming months and will ultimately allow away fans to be admitted again with a clear conscience. "We are very afraid that more people will come to harm and more things will happen," said Zagiczek, explaining the reasons for this. At the end of the process, images like those from Sunday should be a thing of the past forever. "We want to draw a line under this."