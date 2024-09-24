New catalog of measures
Austria board: “We are very afraid that …”
In the wake of the riots after the Vienna derby, Austria, together with Rapid, has sent out a first signal. But the ban on away fans is only the beginning. Austria's CFO Harald Zagiczek said quite openly on Tuesday: "We are very afraid that more people will come to harm!"
However, the ban on away fans at the next four matches between the big clubs only forms the background for the catalog of measures that Austria and Rapid want to work out together. And it can also be read as an admission. "Both clubs don't seem to have the situation under control," said Austria's CFO Harald Zagiczek on Tuesday.
The decision to do without visiting fans was made after talks between the two clubs and the league on Monday evening. Despite the sporting rivalry, they were in agreement. "We are not blaming each other as to which fan group is responsible for which situation (...). It's irrelevant," explained Zagiczek at a press conference. "It will only work together."
"We are very scared"
The idea of developing further measures for safe derbies was also born in the dialog. These are to be drawn up in the coming months and will ultimately allow away fans to be admitted again with a clear conscience. "We are very afraid that more people will come to harm and more things will happen," said Zagiczek, explaining the reasons for this. At the end of the process, images like those from Sunday should be a thing of the past forever. "We want to draw a line under this."
Conscientious customs and habits could be put to bed. Hate speech and banners inciting violence are no longer acceptable. "Long-fueled hatred can be a major trigger," said Zagiczek. The issue of pyrotechnics could also be affected. With the exception of firecrackers, pyrotechnics can be set off at league matches with special permission. It was time to think about a complete ban, said Zagiczek. Making a distinction was "no longer acceptable, because you can throw both. We will take a tougher stance against this and tighten the reins."
"A Sisyphean task"
On Monday, both clubs had already announced stadium bans for all those who had appeared as rioters on Sunday. Zagiczek estimated the number of potential victims of such a measure at around 50, and even if it will not be easy to identify the people, some of whom are wearing masks, it will be successful. "It is a Sisyphean task, but we will take it on," explained Austrias CFO.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.