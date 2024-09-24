Vorteilswelt
Four games without a win

Salzburg are harmless without Gloukh’s ideas

Nachrichten
24.09.2024 12:30

Red Bull Salzburg's playmaker Oscar Gloukh has fallen well short of expectations in recent games. The runners-up's offense seems to be too dependent on the 20-year-old Israeli. However, there is also some positive news from the Bulls' stable: a defender celebrated his comeback.

comment0 Kommentare

Salzburg have been winless four times in a row recently. On Sunday, the Bulls only managed a 0-0 draw at WSG Tirol. Even worse than the result, however, was the performance. They barely managed to create any chances against the well-defending underdogs. "It wasn't easy for us, our opponents were deep and the pitch was dry. But that can't be an excuse," said Oscar Gloukh.

Like the entire Salzburg squad, the 20-year-old was in top form at the start of the season. In the most recent games, however, he ran somewhat behind his performance limit. And that is a big problem for the Bullen offense. After all, he is the be-all and end-all in the attack, without his ideas the team is far too harmless up front.

Gloukh: "We are going through tough moments"
The Israeli was combative: "When the team isn't playing so well, it's not easy for me either. We're going through tough moments at the moment because the results aren't going our way, but I'm sure that both I and the team will soon be stronger again." Folder still in hospitalThere was also good news in Tirol. Leo Morgalla, who missed the spring due to heart muscle inflammation and was injured at the start of the season, made his first appearance for the Bulls in a competitive match since November 29, 2023. "It's good that he's back," said Pep Lijnders.

Away from sporting matters: The steward who had to be taken away at the game is still in hospital. However, WSG would like to invite him to the VIP club for the next game. Philip Kirchtag

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philip Kirchtag
Philip Kirchtag
