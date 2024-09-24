Salzburg are harmless without Gloukh’s ideas

Gloukh: "We are going through tough moments"

The Israeli was combative: "When the team isn't playing so well, it's not easy for me either. We're going through tough moments at the moment because the results aren't going our way, but I'm sure that both I and the team will soon be stronger again." Folder still in hospitalThere was also good news in Tirol. Leo Morgalla, who missed the spring due to heart muscle inflammation and was injured at the start of the season, made his first appearance for the Bulls in a competitive match since November 29, 2023. "It's good that he's back," said Pep Lijnders.