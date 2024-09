How to profit from a forced sale

No crying widows, no sleazy businessmen - the bargain hunters were out in force at the Leopoldstadt district court in Vienna. The object of desire? An apartment in Nordwestbahnstraße with an estimated value of 290,000 euros. First asking price: 145,000 euros. The only problem: the doorman put a stop to any hopes of a good real estate deal: "The forced sale has been canceled," he told those present. Hanging heads. Not an isolated case. Two days later, an auction at the Hernals district court was also canceled.