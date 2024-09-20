Elephant Round Live
Top candidates in a big exchange of blows
One week before the National Council elections, the leading candidates of the parliamentary parties meet in the "Krone" elephant round in the Puls 24 studio. A brand-new poll, which the parties were only confronted with shortly before the meeting, promises to be particularly explosive.
Who can get along with whom, who doesn't want to get along with whom? One week before the election, Klaus Herrmann, Managing Editor-in-Chief of "Krone", and Manuela Raidl from Puls 4 put the leading candidates to the test in a large round. Where do the parties stand on the big issues, from inflation to migration and climate protection - one week before the election, voters' questions are answered in the big elephant round.
With the krone.at live ticker, you were there throughout the evening:
An overview of the TV debates so far:
Who you should vote for on September 29
In cooperation with the democracy initiative "mehr demokratie!", the platform "VOTO" and with the scientific support of political scientist Dr. Kathrin Stainer-Hämmerle, the "Krone" helps you to compare your opinion with the positions of the parties.
Take part in our live survey here:
Do you watch politicians' debates on TV?
How do you rate the role of TV debates in our election campaign? Do they attract you to the screen or do you find them unnecessary as your opinion of the parties is already clear? Have you ever been swayed in your voting decision by such a program? What improvements would you like to see in these formats to make them more informative and fairer? Take part in the survey (above) and let us know your thoughts in the comments section of the krone.at forum!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.