Driver hit child, swore at her and fled

The accident occurred at around 1.30 p.m. on Friday in front of the southern bus stop "Dorfplatz Hatting". The eleven-year-old schoolgirl got off the school bus there and, according to the police, wanted to cross Völserstraße directly in front of the MPreis supermarket there. At that moment, a black Toyota was approaching from the west. When the vehicle slowed down slightly, the schoolgirl stepped onto the road.